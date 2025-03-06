Pete Davidson makes $20,000 feud-ending proposal to Colin Jost

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost over ferry feud

Pete Davidson wants to be friends with Colin Jost again, even if it requires thousands of dollars.

It looks like the comedian is making moves to smooth things over with his former Saturday Night Live co-star—by way of an extremely fancy peace offering.

The Bupkis star recently gifted Jost a Cartier watch worth a staggering $20,000, seemingly as a gesture to mend their rumored behind-the-scenes rift at SNL, Page Six confirmed.

While the exact cause of their alleged fallout remains a mystery, it’s no secret that their joint purchase of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry in 2022 hit some rough waters.

The two comedians had big plans to turn the retired vessel into a floating entertainment venue, but the venture seemed to stall amid speculation of tensions between them.

Davidson, who checked into rehab last summer, reportedly gave Jost the luxurious timepiece not long after his stay. According to The Sun, the watch was meant as a goodwill gesture to repair their friendship.

Jost, for his part, previously shut down Davidson’s claim that they were very stoned when they impulsively bought the ferry.

In a June 2023 Instagram post, the Weekend Update anchor jokingly clarified, "Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?"

Not missing a chance to turn the headlines into comedy gold, Jost doubled down on his enthusiasm for the project, promising, "We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

He even turned the whole ordeal into the Ferry Money Tour, inviting fans to come along for the ride—literally.

With Davidson’s grand gesture, perhaps smoother sailing is ahead for the duo.