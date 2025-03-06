Meghan Markle shares nostalgic connection to England in new ‘As Ever’ email

Meghan Markle shares nostalgic inspirations behind As Ever brand in latest email to subscribers

Meghan Markle has sent out a second email to subscribers of her newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever, just a day after its debut, reflecting on meaningful moments and personal memories.

The latest message, titled "Find Magic in the Moment," emphasises the beauty of small gestures, handwritten notes, and everyday connections.

In the email, the Duchess of Sussex introduces a selection of products inspired by different chapters of her life.

Among them, she highlights shortbread cookies that remind her of her time in England, hibiscus tea reminiscent of her childhood, and a crepe mix inspired by her student travels in France.

The email comes shortly after the launch of With Love, Meghan, her Netflix cooking series, where she welcomes celebrity guests into her kitchen for intimate and stylish gatherings.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine ahead of the show’s release, Meghan reflected on this new chapter, revealing that working on the series and her lifestyle brand has brought her and Harry back into a “honeymoon period.”

With its refined aesthetic and personal touches, With Love, Meghan captures the Duchess of Sussex’s evolving journey—while offering just a hint of royal romance.