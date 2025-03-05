Charlie Sheen working as mediator between two fighting daughters?

Charlie Sheen has two daughter with Denise Richards

Two and a Half Men famed Charlie Sheen’s two daughters Lola Rose Sheen and Sami are reportedly having a rift.

Apparently, the father is working as an arbitrator among the two girls.

Mother Denise Richards once revealed that both Lola and Sami had a tiff and were not speaking terms due to a fight.

The 19-year-old appeared in a chat show recently, where she spoke about her family relationships. Lola shared that whenever she felt like losing her temper, she used to call dad Charlie.

She stated, “Sometimes I get super amped up when I'm talking to my mom and Sami, so I called my dad for a while, and he really helped me.”

On March 4, Lola made her appearance two-episode premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, where she claimed, “He's so good at helping my brain because he's so logical.”

Her friend, who was also present along with her in the show said, “He understands how your brain works,” to which Lola agreed and added, “He does!”

Sheen married Richards in 2002. Their relationship did not work well and hence the two parted ways in 2006.