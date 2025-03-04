Meghan Markle reacts to 'Suits' spinoff after 'open invitation' to return

Meghan Markle famously portrayed Rachel Zane in 'Suits' from 2011 to 2017

Meghan Markle has nothing but love for the new Suits spinoff — but will she accept show creator Aaron Korsh’s “open invitation” to return?

In a new interview with People magazine published March 3, the Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement for the franchise’s upcoming spinoff, Suits: LA.

“I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air,” Meghan, 42, said.

Korsh previously told the outlet that the door is always open for Prince Harry's wife. “Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back,” he said at the Suits: LA premiere in California on February 20.

Markle, who starred on the hit legal drama from 2011 to 2017 as Rachel Zane, also revealed she held onto a special memento from her time on the show.

“I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept,” she shared.

While a Suits return seems unlikely, the former actress is preparing for her own TV comeback.

Her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premieres March 4 after a delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The series will showcase her passions, including her upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever, launching this spring.

“It feels as though we’re just spending time together, which is what it ended up being,” Markle said of her new show’s relaxed, communal feel.