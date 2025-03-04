Oscars team wants Conan O'Brien to bring energy back in 2026 event

The team behind the biggest star-studded night of Hollywood, Oscars, is crossing their fingers now that the American TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien will make his grand comeback for the 2026 show as well.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at this year’s ceremony, bringing his signature humour to the event to make everyone laugh with his jokes and subtle jabs at stars. So now, organisers are hoping that he’ll get back for more.

Rob Mills, executive at Walt Disney TV, said that working with Conan brought “a joy and a privilege,” making it clear that the team loved having him on board.

He shared with Variety: ““That’s really up to Conan, but I know we would love to have him back.”

"I don’t know if this counts as an official offer, but I really hope he wants to come back.”

"It was a joy and a privilege, and probably the only sort of methadone I could have for not being able to do the show with Jimmy Kimmel,” he added.

Robs praised the comedian Conan for making everyone laugh with his stunning performance, saying he “completely nailed it” on the night.

He also compared the former late-night host’s act to this one’s best moments.

The executive went on saying: "It was this sense memory of 30 years of not only him in late night, but when he would host the Emmys and all the stuff he’s done. This was almost like Conan’s greatest hits.”

During that event, Adrien Brody, the actor famous for his role in The Pianist, delivered the longest acceptance speech, marking another history.