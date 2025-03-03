Taylor Swift, 2025 Oscars unexpected connection unveiled

Taylor Swift and the Oscars are two major names in the Hollywood industry, but there may actually be a strong connection between the two – it was not something expected.
The highly awaited night took place Sunday, March 2 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The likes of Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey graced the event with their presence.
However, as the star-studded ceremony stole the limelight with its dance performances, netizens were quick to notice something about the backup dancers.
A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to identify that two of Eras Tour dancers were at the stage flexing their dancing skills during the performance.
The eagle-eyed fan wrote in utter shock, “Oh my! Just noticed, two of #taylorswift #erastour dancers are working at the #oscars.”
The dancers under discussion were Sam Mcwiliams and Jan Ravnik who were regular dancers at the Cruel Summer’s record-breaking tour from March 2023 to December 2024.
For the unversed, currently the Shake It Off hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are making the best of their downtime after the end of Swift two-year long tour and the Super Bowl LIX.
Adam Sandler makes surprise appearance at Oscars 2025 during Conan O’Brien’s monologue
Zoe Saldana addresses 'Emilia Perez' backlash after winning Oscars
Meghan Markle excites fans with delightful appearance day before cooking show release on Netflix
Zoe Saldaña mentions grandmother after winning Oscars 2025 for role in ‘Emilia Pérez’
King Charles hosts president Zelensky for key talks after meeting takes drastic turns
Mikey Madison beats front-runner Demi Moore at Oscars