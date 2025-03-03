Taylor Swift, 2025 Oscars unexpected connection unveiled

Taylor Swift’s surprising relation with Oscars sent fans into frenzy!

Taylor Swift and the Oscars are two major names in the Hollywood industry, but there may actually be a strong connection between the two – it was not something expected.

The highly awaited night took place Sunday, March 2 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The likes of Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey graced the event with their presence.

However, as the star-studded ceremony stole the limelight with its dance performances, netizens were quick to notice something about the backup dancers.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to identify that two of Eras Tour dancers were at the stage flexing their dancing skills during the performance.

The eagle-eyed fan wrote in utter shock, “Oh my! Just noticed, two of #taylorswift #erastour dancers are working at the #oscars.”

The dancers under discussion were Sam Mcwiliams and Jan Ravnik who were regular dancers at the Cruel Summer’s record-breaking tour from March 2023 to December 2024.

For the unversed, currently the Shake It Off hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are making the best of their downtime after the end of Swift two-year long tour and the Super Bowl LIX.