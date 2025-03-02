Meghan Markle makes powerful statement to mark important event

Meghan Markle, who in the midst of a big relaunch, made a key statement to mark a significant event, on behalf of her Archewell Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created the non-profit organisation with a mission to “show up, do good” as they continue in their charitable efforts.

To kick off the first day of Women’s History Month, the Duchess issued a message to “celebrate the trailblazers, changemakers, and everyday leaders who uplift their communities through service.”

“At The Archewell Foundation, we believe leadership isn’t just about power—it’s about purpose,” the message stated.

“Through our initiatives, we support women stepping into their power and purpose—whether through mentorship, business support, or access to opportunity. This includes organisations like Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides entrepreneurial coaching, grants, and loans to women-owned businesses, and The 19th, an independent newsroom amplifying women’s voices in media,” it continued.

The statement noted that women leaders are highlighted “locally and globally” as when women lead, “we all move forward.”

Archewell ensured that it will continue to uplift women “this month and always”.

It concluded with Meghan’s powerful words, “Girls with dreams become women with vision.”

The message came just a day after Prince Harry made a keynote speech during the Upfront Summit in which he stressed on the importance of non-profits but also needing more efforts.