'Scream' actor passes out while playing 'Ghostface'

Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell to reprise role of Gale Weathers, Sydney Prescott in 'Scream 7'

Scream star has shared an insight about playing the killer Ghostface character in one of the sequels.

In an interview, the actress shared that while depicting a major scene from the horror mystery film, she fainted on sets.

The big scene from the 2022 Scream, where Amber Freeman’s killer is being revealed, Mikey Madison admitted that she passed out during the depiction of the act.

At the time, she was already facing some minor health problems and getting into the costume of the psycho killer worsened her health.

Madison revealed that she was already not feeling well, and then she got into the costume of Ghostface, ‘which is like a hooded cape with gloves, and it's all sealed in’, she started feeling uncomfortable with the heat.

She told GQ, “We were about to shoot this big reveal scene, so I was jumping up and down, and trying to get my heart rate up. And I was like, "Oh, uh oh, I think I'm going to pass out."

“And so I just like walked off set and went into a tent, and I just fainted, which I've never fainted before in my entire life, and I fainted in the freaking Ghostface costume.”

The cast and crew became worried about the 25-year-old actress and hence she was given the weekend to rest.

The Anora actress also recalled Neve Campbell calling her asking about her health and telling Mikey that she was the first one to faint in this costume.

At present, Scream 7 is in the making. The film will reunite Courtney Cox and Neve.