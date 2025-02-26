Kyle Richards admits fear of moving on from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards is struggling to move on from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, despite their ongoing separation.

On the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle, 56, admitted to her therapist that she's feeling "anxious" and "impatient" about her future.

Kyle confessed that she's been holding onto hope that Mauricio, 54, will come back home. "I guess it's just there's a little part of me that thinks — okay, say I move on with somebody new, and then what if he's like, 'Okay, I went and sowed my wild oats and...'" she trailed off.

Her therapist completed her sentence, asking, "I want to come back?" Kyle's fear is that if she moves on, Mauricio might regret his decision to leave.

Kyle also opened up about the pain of potentially getting a divorce. "I was always so proud that I had been married so long because I didn't have a good role model growing up, in that aspect. I was very proud of that," she explained. "I was like, this is my biggest accomplishment."

The actress recalled a conversation with Mauricio where he expressed his fears about being alone. "He said, 'I wanted to know. I was afraid I couldn't be on my own, but I know I can now,'" she said through tears.

Kyle felt that Mauricio's words lacked emotional depth. "He didn't even say like, 'I was scared I couldn't be without you.' He said, 'I was scared I couldn't be on my own, but I can.'"

As the separation continues, Kyle is starting to feel like she needs to move on. "I don't know what's more sad, but if he didn't want to fight for me, or if he wanted to and didn't know how. Either way, he didn't. I'm starting to feel like I need to move on," she admitted.