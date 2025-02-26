Duchess Sophie shows major change in speech after key royal event

Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward had maintained a low-key presence while representing the royal family in the past.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have risen to popularity as they take up a more prominent role, especially after the ascension of King Charles to the British throne.

Sophie was a key player for the royal family especially when the monarch and Kate Middleton had stepped back from duty following their cancer diagnosis. She was also dubbed as the “secret weapon” for the monarch given her show of service.

Following the promotion, the Duchess has shown a major change, especially towards her beloved husband, Prince Edward, as noted by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“Sophie has been unusually open about her love for him,” the expert told OK! Magazine.

“She said he was the most loving of husbands and that they were still best friends – and that’s something they both repeated on their recent visit to Nepal. Sophie said, quite rightly, that they make a great team. They are companions both on and off duty.”

Bond continued to praise the couple for their team work, and explained how they have maintained a strong bond as they will mark 25 years of marriage this year.

“They share notes about their work and talk through their speeches. Sophie has joked about how Edward gives her valuable support and advice, though she admits that she doesn’t always take it,” she explained. “That’s definitely a sign of a balanced, equal and supportive relationship.”