Stranger Things 5: Series to be wrapped up in disappointing plot?

Fans of Stranger Things are right now on the edge of their seats as unexpected leaks about the show’s upcoming final season begin making the rounds on the internet, with many expressing their thoughts.

With the hit series gearing up for its grand conclusion, this recent leaks are adding fuel to the fire of excitement and mystery.

A recent article from Cyber News revealed a major concern for Stranger Things fans, a leak that might spoil the final season's excitement for people.

Apparently, someone got access to the platform sharing production materials and spilled spoilers ahead of the final season. Photos, character guides, and artwork from the set are out there, giving fans a sneak peek they didn’t ask for.

Netflix is now scrambling to take down leaked posts through legal action, but the damage is already been done, as fans can’t stop talking about new informations they got.

Some of the juicy details that got out include Robin and Steve starting a radio station, Vecna going by “Mr. Whatsit,” and Murray undercover as “Austin” at Bradley’s. There’s also a major character hint, though it’s still unclear if any of this is for real.