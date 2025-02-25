Steve Martin makes first comment on ‘Only Murders’ SAG win

Steve Martin celebrates 'Only Murder in the Building' big win at SAG Awards

Steve Martin celebrated Only Murders in the Building's victory at Screen Guild Actors awards just a day after he missed the ceremony.

The comedy-thriller series won Best Ensemble in a Comedy, while Steve’s co-star, Martin Short bagged the award for Best Actor in Comedy.

The Father of the Bride star uploaded a reel on his Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

He posted a clip featuring Selena Gomez, Nikki Glaser and other comedy drama cast members saying, "We still don’t believe it!" after winning the award.

Steve wrote in the caption, "I’m the buddy of a winner! Congratulations to Martin Short for his best comedy actor award, and thank you SAG for our comedy ensemble award!"

During the ceremony, Selena along with her co-stars Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind and Michael Cyril Creighton accepted the trophy.

She jokingly said, "We never win. This is so weird!" The Lose You To Love Me crooner then poked fun at her fellow cast members, Martin and Steve, adding, "Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care."

Steve previously revealed that Martin contracted COVID while attending the SNL50: The Anniversary Special last week.

The hit TV show Only Murder in the Building, starring Martin, Steve, and Selena, follows the story of three New Yorkers living on the Upper West Side who come together over their love of true crime podcasts and end up finding themselves at the centre of more than a few true crimes.

The show first aired in August 2021, and now has been renewed for a fifth season, which is slated for a 2025 release.