What triggered Justin Bieber to confront paparazzi in public?

Justin Bieber, pop star who has been on a long hiatus from music, recently had a tense moment with paparazzi in public while spending his time with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple, who are have been facing "are you guys still together?" questions, was out in public heading towards their SUV when photographers got too close, making Justin visibly frustrated.

The Peaches hitmaker was clearly annoyed, as he called out the photographer, saying it was out of line. However, he told the paparazzo to stick to his job and take pictures instead.

Seemingly, the shared moment came as surprise from Justin, who usually takes things in stride when dealing with the media

The parents of one year-old’s outing turned heads, especially with recent rumours swirling about their breakup. But the couple showed up together, enjoying their day and proving the gossip wrong.

Earlier, it was reported that Justin Bieber has been battling with motivation, even for music, as he cancelled his studio sessions and detach from his typical routine.