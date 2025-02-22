‘Spider-Man 4’ gets delayed to avoid clash with another major release

Tom Holland 'Spider-Man 4' release date changed

Tom Holland’s forthcoming Spider-Man film release date has been pushed back by Sony to avoid major clash.

The studio changed its release from July 24th, 2026 to July 31th, 2026, which is two weeks after Universal’s July 17th, 2026 release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

According to the Variety, this decision was likely made to give Holland, who stars in both the movies, some breathing room and to avoid competition since the films are releasing in IMAX.

With Spider-Man 4 delayed, The Odyssey will now have two full weeks in theatres without another major hit film competing for IMAX screens giving the movie exclusive time on high quality format before other big hit takes over.

This issue of films releasing back-to-back occurred in 2023, when Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning was played in IMAX theatres just a week before Nolan’s Oppenheimer took over.

Holland’s last Marvel film was released in 2021, the multiverse-spanning Spider-Man: No Way Home, after three years, the fourth instalment is expected to begin production this summer.

Apart from Holland, no other cast member has been confirmed. It also remains unclear if Zendaya, who has played love interest MJ in all three Holland entries, is returning for this fourth entry.

However, Zendaya will star in The Odyssey with Holland. The film also stars Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.