Andrew Garfield’s new ‘really low key’ date revealed

Andrew Garfield dating Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield is back in the dating world.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, 41, is reportedly dating Oscar-nominated actress Monica Barbaro, 35, according to People.

“They’ve been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly,” a source told the outlet.

Barbaro, who is currently nominated for Best Supporting Actress at next month’s 97th Academy Awards, recently portrayed Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

She’s competing for the Oscar alongside Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez).

Before stepping into awards season, she played Phoenix in Top Gun: Maverick, the high-flying 2022 blockbuster.

The new couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Los Angeles at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party on January 4.

They were later seen in mid-February catching Jonathan Bailey’s performance in Richard III on the West End in London. Garfield kept things casual in a navy hoodie and red baseball cap, while Barbaro also kept a low profile in a blue baseball cap.

Garfield, a two-time Oscar nominee for Hacksaw Ridge (2017) and Tick, Tick… Boom! (2022), was previously linked to Dr. Kate Tomas.

The self-described “professional witch” confirmed their breakup in October after a fan asked about their relationship on Instagram. “We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved,” she shared.

Interestingly, Garfield went viral last October during an episode of Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, where the two discussed romance—specifically dating within the entertainment industry.

Dimoldenberg noted that many people start relationships by “meeting someone at work.”

Garfield’s response? “Yeah, exactly. And how many of those relationships work out?”