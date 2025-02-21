Janet Jackson's sound engineer gets honest about working with singer

Janet Jackson's sound engineer gushes over singer

Janet Jackson's sound engineer seems to be feeling the luckiest.

The 58-year-old superstar reunited with sound engineer Caram Costanzo to light up the stage at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, who previously worked on her Together Again Tour, to craft an immersive audio experience for her latest residency.

Thanks to L-Acoustics', Jackson’s show offers concertgoers an unparalleled sonic treat, ensuring every beat, note, and lyric is crystal clear across the 5,000-seat venue.

"I can place each instrument exactly where it can be in the field to create that clarity, which you cannot do with just a stereo mix," Costanzo explained to PEOPLE.

"So, the mix is always breathing because Janet is always amazing — and the band. It's amazing to work with people like that because they're always spot-on."

Having collaborated with major artists like Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue, Costanzo describes working on Jackson’s residency as a next-level experience.

The L-ISA technology allows him to replicate the precision of a recording studio in a live concert setting, making each performance sound as dynamic as a finely tuned album.

It also helps that Jackson herself is nothing short of extraordinary.

"She's like an alien because she's just so amazing. She's such a phenom," Costanzo said.

"She's probably the most talented person I've ever [worked with], to be honest. She's this incredible artist, and she's also one of the most incredible people I've ever met. She's super sweet, super kind, and she treats everybody amazing."

Beyond her powerhouse performances, Jackson’s warm and approachable nature sets the tone for a unique backstage atmosphere.

"That makes our environment here unlike any other environment that I've ever worked in because she's so easy to work with — and she wants the best, and we all try to give her the best we can," Costanzo shared.

Jackson’s high-energy residency, which kicked off in December, is set to continue through May 31.

Featuring a 43-song setlist packed with career-defining hits—from her 1982 debut single Young Love to chart-toppers like That's the Way Love Goes and Together Again—the show is a must-see celebration of one of music’s most enduring icons.