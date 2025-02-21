Justin Baldoni reveals Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting process

Taylor Swift finally got involved in the heat of legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to director Baldoni and actress Isabela Ferrer, the pop superstar was involved in Ferrer’s casting—something that has come to light thanks to resurfaced interviews.

In a past chat with Access Hollywood, Baldoni, 41, explained that he cast Ferrer, 25, as a younger version of Blake Lively’s character, Lily, because of their resemblance and Ferrer’s undeniable talent.

But that wasn’t all.

"I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! her,’" Baldoni revealed. "And that’s a true story."

Ferrer, for her part, backed up the claim while speaking to Extra at the film’s premiere, admitting that Swift had “some influence” in her landing the role.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it!” Ferrer admitted with hesitation. “Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”

Swift’s involvement in the film didn’t stop there.

Lively, 37, shared in an August 2024 CBS Mornings interview that she sought permission from Swift to use My Tears Ricochet in the film’s trailer and soundtrack.

“I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me,” Lively explained.

The Gossip Girl alum also revealed that getting one of Swift’s songs into the movie wasn’t initially on their radar, considering the project’s modest budget.

“This was actually—it’s quite a small budget movie. … So we never thought, like, our eyeballs were not that big to think that we could put one of her songs in the movie and it had to be.”

Despite these revelations, sources have attempted to downplay Swift’s role in the film’s production, particularly amid Baldoni and Lively’s ongoing legal battle. Some reports even suggest that the Lover singer may have been misled by those involved.