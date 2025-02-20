Zendaya explores new world after conquering MCU and Dune

Zendaya to enter a different world with a new potential project after the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dune franchise.

According to Superherohype.com, an industry insider claimed in his recent X, formerly Twitter post, that the Challengers actress is rumoured to be booked for a role in Star Wars.

"Zendaya is being considered for a role in Star Wars-who do you think she should play?" he instigated the subject, asking others to pour their thoughts on her potential role.

Zendaya, who is allegedly engaged to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, has already made her mark on the industry with helming two major roles in recent years.

The actress has played MJ, the love interest of Peter Parker in three Spider-Man movies in the MCU, and stars as Chani in Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya is all over the place like the screen Spiderman character of her finance Holland, 28, most recently Will Smith hinted that Zendaya might be a part of Hancock, she was also in talks to play a major role in Shrek 5, all while she is busy in filming Euphoria season 3.