'The Brutalist' star Guy Pearce confesses being scared of Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce feels safe with Kevin whenever Simon Baker is around

Guy Pearce, who worked with Kevin Spacey in L.A. Confidential, opened about feeling targeted by the latter.

Pearce revealed that he felt like a victim to some extent, while admitting that he was not really a victim.

"Even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”

The 57-year-old shared that due to the aggressive nature of the 67-year-old actor, he was sort of scared of Spacey.

“I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man”, Guy told the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

However, the Memento actor also admits that the House of Cards star is a brilliant and charming man.

“But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question”, he said.

While recalling the shoot days of the 1997 crime thriller movie, Pearce said that he only felt safe when co-star Simon Baker was on sets.

He stated: "The only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was ten times prettier than I am.”

Directed by Curtis Handon, L.A. Confidential is one of the most popular film which also won two Academy Awards in the category of Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.