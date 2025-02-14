Drew Barrymore shares nostalgic moment with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore looked back on one of her favourite movies with Adam Sandler.

Sharing a blast from the past on her Instagram account, the actress posted a picture with her 50 First Dates co-star, now 58-year-old.

"Throwing it back @adamsandler," she captioned the throwback picture on Thursday, February 13.

The photo captured the long-time friends sitting outdoors on a wooden bench on the set of the 2004 romantic comedy.

Barrymore, now 49, played Lucy Whitmore, a woman dealing with short-term memory loss after a car accident, in the movie.

Meanwhile, Sandler portrayed Henry Roth, a man who arranged a slew of dates to help Barrymore’s character retrieve or recall her memory.

However, it was not as simple as it seemed. In addition to Whitmore’s overprotective family and friends, Roth had to deal with the challenge of reintroducing himself to Lucy each time they met for a date.

Despite being released decades ago, the early 2000s romantic comedy still captures audiences.

In a November 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host revealed that she and Sandler’s daughters had recently watched the film together.