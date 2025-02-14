Drew Barrymore ‘throwing it back’ to ‘50 First Dates’ with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore is still there.

The actress is looking back fondly on one of her most beloved films with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler.

The 49-year-old actress shared a nostalgic moment on Instagram on Feb. 13, posting a throwback photo of herself and Sandler on the set of their 2004 romantic comedy, 50 First Dates.

“Throwing it back @adamsandler,” Barrymore captioned the post, which showed the duo sitting together outdoors during filming.

In the beloved film, Barrymore played Lucy Whitmore, a woman who suffers from short-term memory loss following a car accident.

Sandler, 58, starred as Henry Roth, a man determined to win her heart by planning daily dates to help her remember him. Along the way, he had to navigate Lucy’s protective family and friends, as well as the emotional challenges of reintroducing himself every day.

Barrymore recently reflected on the film’s lasting impact during a November 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. She revealed that her and Sandler’s daughters had watched the movie together at her home.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night,” she told guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan. “I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?’”

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, are parents to Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16.

Reflecting on the moment, Barrymore added, "And they were just so happy, and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"