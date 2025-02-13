Alec Baldwin still 'struggling' to move forward since rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin, who is still trying to fight against his nightmare after a heartbreaking incident, which occurred on the set of his film, Rust.

Baldwin, who was holding a prop gun during filming, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Despite almost more than two years to the shocking incident, the emotional toll continues to weigh heavily on the actor.

The 66-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine: "I had to stuff [feelings] down because I had seven kids. I couldn’t really go in the other room and cry or whatever. And now the emotion is really kind of washing up on me."

Baldwin believes that no one else would be ever be able to handle what he’s been through after that mishap. However, he said that the emotional weight of the tragedy and the intense public scrutiny would have been too much for most people to bear.

"I don't think other people would've survived this."

He went on saying, "I think the number one thing they would've done — they would've cashed out everything they own, wadded it up into a big ball, and left. Left New York. New York is the most media-centric place in the world."

The actor further explained that he wont be the same again after that tragedy which took away his mental peace.

Alec Baldwin then recalled: "I said, ‘I'm asking myself, is it ever possible for me to be the same again after this happened?’ And she goes, ‘I haven't been the same for one day. Not one day. It changed my life. It changed me. It changed my whole life as a person."