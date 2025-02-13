Liam Neeson's 'Taken' character returns for an unexpected role

Liam Neeson stirs up 'Taken' nostalgia in a hilarious video

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills — selling houses.

The 72-year-old actor channelled his Taken character, Bryan Mills, for a playful real estate video promoting a Melbourne home.

Though Neeson didn’t appear on camera, his unmistakable voice brought the ad to life, delivering Taken-style lines in a tongue-in-cheek exchange with real estate agent Ming Xu.

Posted on YouTube on February 9, the clip features Xu calling Neeson, urging him to check out the property.

"Listen Ming, I’m shooting a movie at the moment. Do a video and send it to me,” Neeson says, prompting Xu to quip, "You better be quick, otherwise this home will be 'taken.'"

Neeson deadpans, “Oh, very original. Just get me the house video, Ming.”

The video then highlights the property’s impressive features, including a spacious kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, and a swimming pool. In the final scene, Xu lounges by the pool with a glass of wine when he suddenly gets a call from Neeson.

“Liam, I didn’t give you the address yet,” he says. “I told you, I would find you,” Neeson responds, in another reference to Taken.