Travis Scott drops bombshell update on Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Travis Scott has exciting news about Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

Travis Scott has interesting future plans with popstars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 33-year-old shared that his top preference for music collaborations are the two Grammy-winning singers, in an interview on Monday, February 10th.

The Fein rapper explained, "This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook. Because I have some ill ideas," in a Billboard cover story.

Scott also added that he would love to work with the band Khruangbin.

Clearing the air about his mixtape Days Before Rodeo and Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album’s close competition on the charts last year, he said, "Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works."

The My Eyes hitmaker also teased new music, detailing that he has "some more tweaking to do" on the album title.

"I feel like for Utopia, I was striving to push things to a high level. I’m still reaching for that."

Sharing his excitement on experimenting in music, he continued, "I’ve been having so much fun with music and s--- that I think it’s cool to be artistic and have fun with it. I’ve been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it more exciting. I can’t wait, actually."