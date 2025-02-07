Bhad Bhabie captured 'physically' attacking mother in explosive video

Bhad Bhabie, rising rapper and social media personality, is at the center of massive controversy after a dramatic video surfaced showing her in a heated moment with mother.

In the clip, Bhabie is seen physically assaulting her mum during an intense argument that quickly went viral.

The 21-year-old media star, who recently ended things with her ex-partner Le Vaughn for good during her cancer battle, shared and then deleted a shocking video of herself and her mom caught in a fiery argument.

In that brief clip, which TMZ got hold of, the rapper was seen walking up to her mother at the bottom of the stairs as Barbara struggled to get past some dog gates.

They both began yelling at each other. However, at one point, it looked like Barbara had her daughter in a headlock, but the rapper managed to break free and push her mom away.

The heated controversy began when Bhabie blamed 'cancer medication' for her prominent weight loss.

Taking to her Instagram account, she addressed all the concern related to her health, writing: "I'm sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight."

"Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."

Though Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, didn’t give any such specific details about her illness.