Prince Harry’s US visa in jeopardy? Judge signals possible document release!

A US judge has indicated that portions of Prince Harry’s visa application may be made public, a development that could pose challenges for the Duke of Sussex.



During a hearing in Washington, D.C., the judge emphasised a commitment to "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn’t violate privacy," suggesting that while some documents might remain confidential, key details could be revealed.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation, which has been pressing for the release of Prince Harry’s visa records.

The conservative think tank argues that transparency is necessary following the Duke’s public admission of past drug use in his memoir Spare. The lawsuit questions whether Harry properly disclosed his drug history on his visa application and whether any special treatment was granted.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has noted that the latest court proceedings could be unsettling for Prince Harry, particularly in light of past comments from former President Donald Trump, who suggested that visa violations could have consequences.

With the legal battle ongoing, the possibility of further disclosures could put the Duke in an increasingly precarious position.