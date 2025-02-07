Taylor Swift addresses her 'involvement' in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case

Taylor Swift was not involved in the production of the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, despite being mentioned in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

“Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” said the Us Weekly.

“Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

Since 2015, Swift, 35, and Lively, 37, have been pals. Lively also requested—and received—permission to use Swift's My Tears Ricochet in the trailer for It Ends With Us. Swift might be deposed at the upcoming trial, according to Baldoni's legal team.

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve,” the insider added. “Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

The outlet also learns from a second source that Swift was "on tour" during the time the 2024 film was being produced. (From March 2023 until December 2024, Swift led her Eras Tour on several continents.)

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” the second insider noted. “She is not relevant to the case.”

The Gossip Girl alum accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

She filed a lawsuit against the director and co-star of It Ends With Us in December 2024. Baldoni attempted to start a campaign to damage her reputation, according to the actress, who served as executive producer on the movie adaptation.

Baldoni vigorously and repeatedly refuted the charges, and last month he filed two lawsuits of his own. For publishing Lively's charges, he initially sued The New York Times for $250 million in defamation.

He then filed a separate lawsuit for an additional $400 million against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.