Travis Kelce throws shade at Kanye West with two-word response

Travis Kelce, NFL player and boyfriend of global superstar Taylor Swift, made a rare comment about Kanye West during a press conference held in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII.

When a reporter inquired about whether Kelce's hype playlist featured any tracks by West, who had recently made headlines with his unexpected appearance at the Grammy Awards alongside his wife Bianca Censori, Kelce's response was concise and telling.

With a hint of diplomacy, he simply replied, "No," before seamlessly transitioning to the next question, leaving the audience to interpret the subtle nuances behind his brief answer.

Kelce's concise response was likely influenced by the lingering tension between Swift and West, a feud that has been simmering for years.

The drama was reignited recently when West's wife, Bianca Censori, made a bold fashion statement at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, turning heads in a daring see-through dress.

However, the roots of the bad blood between Taylor and Kanye date back to 2009, when the rapper infamously stormed the stage during the MTV Video Music Awards, interrupting Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

In a shocking display, West declared that Beyoncé's video was "one of the best of all time" and that she should have taken home the trophy instead.

The jaw-dropping moment sparked a long-standing feud between the two.