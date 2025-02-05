Travis Kelce breaks silence over ditching Taylor Swift at Grammys

Travis Kelce is trying to rectifying his past short comings by emphasisng on Taylor Swift’s expertise.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attributed his team's success in reaching the 2025 Super Bowl, where they will battle the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 at the Mercedes Dome in New Orleans, to the powerful influence of Swift's Eras Tour choreography.

“We both love to manifest things,” he said during a press conference in New Orleans, “and you can't say it's not real, because we're here, right? Whatever she was doing, I'm sure it helped.”

He added of his not being able to support singer-songwriter during her big wins, “For me not being able to be here supporting her during those weeks, it made me feel like I was there.”

The specific Blank Space crooner move that allegedly manifested the Chiefs' victory was a choreographed gesture she performed during her Eras Tour stops in New Orleans last October.

While singing Midnight Rain at the Mercedes Dome, Swift mimed a football pass and touchdown signal, coincidentally foreshadowing the Chiefs' future success at the same venue.

The lyrics "He never thinks of me / except when I'm on TV" took on a new significance in hindsight.