Emma Roberts' new look a 'modern take' on 90s' Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts' new look gives 'modern take' on 90s' Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts’ new hair look is inspired by her famous aunt and actress Julia Roberts.

On February 3, the Holidate star took to Instagram and posted a before/after video of her hair makeover.

In the clip, Emma’s hair was dyed blonde sunrise red by hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawana Capri for her role in upcoming movie, Fourth Wall.

Revealing inspiration behind Emma’s hair, Nikki told PEOPLE that the About Fate actress “need to go red for her new acting role”.

However, the hairstylist mentioned that she “loves this look” on her as “it gives a very modern take on Julia Roberts hair in the nineties”.

Emma’s fans started sharing their thoughts in comment section, as one wrote, “Totally giving Pretty Woman vibes.”

Another remarked, “Level Aunt Julia unlocked.”

“Beautiful like you amazing aunt Julia,” added a third user.

Variety reported that Emma would soon fly to Saudi Arabia to film her forthcoming movie at the new AlUla Studios.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated that Emma did this makeover for her role as Jill Roberts in Kevin Williamson's upcoming sequel Scream 7, which will start filming from March 12 in Atlanta.