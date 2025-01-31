Callum Turner breaks silence on Dua Lipa engagement in sweetest way

The lovebirds have been dating for a little over a year

Callum Turner couldn’t be more excited for his “forever” with Dua Lipa to begin.

For the first time since reports of a quiet Christmas engagement first emerged back in December, the British actor not-so-subtly fuelled the speculation with a telling response.

While promoting his new film Atropia at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, the actor was asked about another upcoming project, Eternity. Though the conversation was about his career, things quickly took a personal turn when a journalist asked who he’d want to spend eternity with.

“My girlfriend,” Turner responded with a smile and a laugh, making it clear where his heart lies.

Turner, 34, and Lipa, 29, first sparked dating rumours in January 2024, initially keeping their relationship private. But as their romance has heated up, they’ve become more open about their love.

While Turner didn’t directly comment on reports that he proposed to Lipa over Christmas, the speculation hasn’t slowed down.

A source previously told The Sun, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier.”