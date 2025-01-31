Reese Witherspoon shares inspiration behind ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel

Reese Witherspoon has recently made honest confession about her inspiration behind new Legally Blonde series.

During an appearance on that latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner, who originated the iconic character Elle Woods in the 2001 movie, revealed what made her decide to produce a prequel series about the lawyer's high school years.

“I saw that Wednesday Addams show, you know, and I was like, 'Oh! She was in high school. I loved it, I watched every episode, I thought it was amazing,” said the 48-year-old while referring to the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.

Reese stated, “I was like, 'We should do Elle Woods in high school!’”

The Sweet Home Alabama actress realised she would like to see who [Elle Woods] was before college, before law school and that’s the time she began having all these ideas.

“And these amazing writers came up with a great pitch and now Amazon is making the show and it's called Elle,” added Reese.

The Wild actress mentioned that the filming for the prequel series would begin in March, while speaking to PEOPLE.

Reese expressed her excitement as she disclosed that they were going through the casting process for now to pick the young Elle.

“It's kind of a trip,” she remarked.