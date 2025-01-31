Meghan Markle Suits co-star makes shocking claims about upcoming show

Meghan Markle, who's leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming Netflix show, has received surprising comments from her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Spencer made surprising admission about Meghan's skills while sharing her thoughts on the Duchess' upcoming show, saying: "I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show."

The American actress believes the show, 'With Love, Meghan', will give watchers "an authentic look at the woman I love."

Meghan's pal mad the comments during her appearance at The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 in New York City on January 30.

She excited Meghan's fans about the show, adding: “people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know.”

“Also, you're gonna learn a lot," explaining to PEOPLE: "It's really from her heart. It really is with love.”

Along with Spencer, the Duchess of Sussex’s new show includes appearances from Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, and chef Alice, amongst many more.

The series is an "inspiring series" that "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” per the press release.

The eight episodes were initially set to release on January 15. However, on January 12, the Duchess of Sussex decided to postpone the release date due to the Los Angeles wildfires that were ablaze.