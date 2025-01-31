Prince Harry, Meghan send shockwaves in Palace with life-changing decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shocking news to the royal family as the Sussexes' unexpected travel plans unveiled.

Earlier, Hello! magazine reported that the Duke is on a "simple" mission to win a security case against the UK Home Office in order to make a return with his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The former working royal desperately wants his kids to know about their roots and their connections with the royals and Spencers.

As per The Sun, a royal commentator Bronte Coy claimed that the Montecito couple might be planning to move back to the United Kingdom amid growing tensions in the US.

She shared, "A lot of things have changed in the past five years and it's entirely possible that, with some reflection, there's a big part of him wondering if there's a way to bring the UK back into his life."

The royal correspondent recalled Harry and Meghan's infamous exit from the royal family in 2020 by saying that they left in "such a passionate blaze of glory" after being "disheartened and bruised" by the unpleasant situations they faced.

"With all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a bit, the reality is he loves his home country - he talked about it in his memoir. After a few years, he probably just very much misses it," she added.

It is important to mention that no confirmation has been made by the Sussexes but these comments must give tension to the key royal figures.