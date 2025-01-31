Kate Middleton shares moving message as royal family celebrates good news

Palace releases Kate Middleton moving message after royal honour

Kensington Palace released Princess Kate's heartfelt statement amid the royal family's celebrations.

The Princess of Wales marked her gradual return to royal duties after announcing that she is in remission from cancer.

The future Queen visited Tŷ Hafan, a charity that supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives.

Notably, Princess Catherine receives new honour as she becomes the patronage of the charity. Before her, King Charles and late Princess Diana served the same role as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton's spokesperson released delightful photos from her visit in which she was seen adorably interacting with children.

Princess Kate's message reads, "Love, empathy and kindness is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work."

"Today’s visit was incredibly moving - seeing the care and compassion provided to children with life-shortening conditions, and to their families. Spending time with some of them today highlighted the vital work done by Tŷ Hafan to support families throughout life and beyond."

It is pertinent to mention that the Princess of Wales' moving statement came after the royals celebrated the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose.