‘Night Court’ will not return for season 4

‘Night Court’ not returning after Three seasons on NBC

The Night Court, which was the follow up to the beloved 1980s series aired for three seasons before its broadcast network cancelled it.

The news of TV series wrap up was confirmed by Variety magazine. According to an insider the WBTV has plans to shop the show to other outlets.

As per the Deadline, another reason for the untimely conclusion of the show is that NBC had been looking to make cuts as it is preparing for basketball coverage next season.

Melissa Rauch led the cast, which also included original cast members, John Laroquette , Wendie Malick, Lacretta, and Nyambi Nyambi.

The official logline for the show stated, "Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court."

The series was created by showrunner and executive producer Dan Rubin. Rauch and Laroquette were also executive producers, along with Winston Rauch, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley and Mona Garcea.

Alongside Night Court, two other TV series have been cancelled by the network including Suits LA and Lopez vs. Lopez.