Khloé Kardashian reflects on being compared to her famous siblings

Khloé Kardashian has recently reflected on being compared to her famous siblings, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the Good American co-founder explained what its like to be compared with your siblings all the time.

“Not by my family but by other people. I was always talked about my looks, always told that I was chubby,” said the 40-year-old.

Khloé told the host, “No one ever believed that I was my sibling's sibling, they would always say, 'Oh look, where'd she come from?' Or 'She's related to you?’”

“I remember so vividly that feeling of always being compared to them, but always not good enough to be considered their sibling,” explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Khloé noted that these adults “maliciously knew what they were doing but it was so impactful”.

“That for children, I will do everything to include them, for them to never feel like that,” stated the reality star.

Meanwhile, Khloé announced her collaboration with Hulu for a new reality series three years after premiering their family’s show on the platform.

“It’s very exciting, very new, very excellent,” said the Kardashians star while speaking on a panel at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House on April 22.

Khloé added, “We're excited to continue developing.”