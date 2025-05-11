New title for 'Godzilla x Kong' sequel revealed

Godzilla x Kong sequel thrilled fans with a new movie title as the latest installment in the Monsterverse franchise began filming this month.

On Friday, May 9, Warner Bros. and Legendary sent fans into a frenzy by dropping a teaser to announce the beginning of production of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

The upcoming movie, which is slated to hit the theaters on March 26, 2027, will star Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, and Jack O’Connell.

In addition, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, and Sam Neill have rounded out the ensemble.

It is pertinent to note that no plot details have been revealed about the forthcoming monster mayhem, which is a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024).

However, the makers teased that the next entry will feature "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

For the unversed, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is the sixth film in the series that kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla and most recently hit theaters with 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.