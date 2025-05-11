Prince William receives upsetting news about future of monarchy 

Prince William suffered a fresh blow ahead of ascending the throne.
The Prince of Wales was dubbed 'lazy' by an anti-monarch group's CEO, who called out the royal family for 'wasting' the tax money of Britons.
Amid the ongoing protest in Trafalgar Square, London, the anti-monarchists are demanding an" elected, democratic head of state."
In conversation with GB, the group’s CEO Graham Smith criticised the royals for doing nothing other than waving at people.
However, in response, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams argued and said that King Charles had taken charitable activities to the next level. He has an "absolutely unique profile."
On the other hand, Graham believes that “It makes no difference to charity at all."
He claimed, "There’s so much stuff said about the monarchy which isn’t true. There has been a very deep, detailed study on their impact on charity by an independent authority which said the impact is close to zero."
The anti-monarchist also slammed the future King, stating, "Part of the problem with them [royals] and part of the problem with William, who is in line to be the next monarch, is he’s incredibly lazy. He doesn’t do anything."
"They cost us. They cost us half a billion a year. For a whole family, which we do not need, including people that most people would have never heard of, they’re all included in this cost," Graham said.
It has been said that these shocking remarks about royals might have given Prince William new tension about his future role as Britain's monarch.
Ariel Winter says she found it really hard to let go of 'Modern Family' when it ended
Blake Shelton loves watching his stepkids shine in music
Amanda Seyfried sets her sights on lead role in 'All Fours' TV series
Miley Cyrus fans speculate new single ‘More to Lose’ is about ex Liam Hemsworth
Tom Cruise gets candid about ex-wife Nicole Kidman and his career milestones
Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse into life amid sons Brooklyn and Romeo’s ongoing feud