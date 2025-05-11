Amber Heard finds it difficult to make Hollywood comeback: Here’s why

Amber Heard has recently expressed her desire to make a Hollywood comeback following her defamation trial with Johnny Depp.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “She wants to make a splashy comeback, and she's raising eyebrows at the same time because she insists on calling the shots and being a producer like Johnny has been.”

“Amber's making all kinds of pitches, but it's not turning out the way she expected,” explained an insider.

The source pointed out, “It's becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain.”

“She's happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way,” mentioned an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Amber's rep denies she is encountering any obstacles as she pursues opportunities, while her career continues to thrive.”

However, another insider remarked, “There is no doubt Johnny, who denied abusing her, seems to be everywhere.”

“He is currently shooting Day Drinker with Penélope Cruz and drawing press for his new 'mature' look,” mentioned a source.

The insider further said, “He's coming back with this fantastic role in which he's unrecognisable - and it's taking him to a plus for him.”

The fact is “Johnny's getting all kinds of attention and his peers are hailing his return” is going to breed more ill will inside Amber, noted an insider.

The source noted, “He's also rumoured to return to the Pirates franchise as well. Johnny himself is campaigning for it.”

“She'll never forgive him… They'll never forgive each other,” added an insider.