Meghan Markle takes key decision about Sussex team after major setback

Meghan Markle have seemingly taken control of the reins with a major decision about the Sussex brand, after Prince Harry failed to deliver.

The Duke and Duchess have officially added a new member to their team following an embarrassing setback. According to The Telegraph, Sarah Fosmo, 45 – a former assistant to Bill Gates – has been chosen by Meghan as her first chief of staff.

Sarah will be acting as the Duchess’ most senior adviser as she works to steady her lifestyle brand and manage major contracts such as with Netflix and Lemonada Media.

Prince Harry’s former chief of staff, Josh Kettler, had quit his position just three months after his appointment. Hence, a senior member of the staff, Lianne Cashin, has been promoted to a “senior consultant” after she served as a former executive assistant and Archewell’s head of operations.

“Sarah and Lianne exemplify the strength and vision driving the Duke and Duchess forward,” a source told The Telegraph.

The two women have been dubbed as “exceptional leaders” by Sussex insiders, noting that Harry and Meghan consider themselves lucky to have them.

“Sarah, our proud senior hire as chief of staff for the Duchess of Sussex, brings a wealth of experience perfectly suited to guide the Sussexes’ ambitious ventures, including a new business, podcast, and television project,” they said.

“Her expertise and steady leadership are critical to navigating this dynamic period of growth.”

Meanwhile, the source said for Lianne that she became a valued consultant as she provided “deep operational insight for key projects”.

The news comes as the Sussexes earned a reputation for not being able to retain employees as the couple have had a string of resignations in the past few years. The Sussexes have lost almost 20 staffers in the span of five years.

Some of them even accused that Meghan of "bullying" them in several reports. However, the claims have been profusely denied by the Duchess.