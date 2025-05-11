Benson Boone marks rare feat after announcing American Heart tour dates

Benson Boone turned his American Heart tour dates announcement into a career-defining moment.

The Beautiful Things singer revealed that his upcoming 29-show world tour sold out in just nine seconds after tickets went on sale.

Five days after finally making "the biggest announcement" of his life, the 22-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Saturday, May 10, to celebrate his new achievement with millions of fans.

"SOLD OUT. IN 9 SECONDS??? bruh. (Pees himself) THANK YOU THANK YOU [red heart and blue heart emoji]," he wrote in the caption of a photo showing a giant "SOLD OUT" banner across his tour dates.

Boone has now joined the rare company of artists, including BTS, EXO, Taylor Swift, and more, who have managed to mark the historic feat of selling out massive arenas in seconds and minutes.

On Monday, May 5, the In the Stars singer unveiled the American Heart Tour dates—fresh off his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut—to support his upcoming sophomore album American Heart, set to release on June 20, 2025.

Additionally, Boone will kick off his second solo tour on August 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, followed by 26 stops across the U.S. and three in Canada.