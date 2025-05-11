'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins’ husband wishes her 'first Mother’s Day'

Lily Collins’ husband, Charlie McDowell, made his wife’s first Mother’s Day celebrations more special with his sweet words after the arrival of their baby earlier this year.

On Saturday, May 10, the film director and screenwriter took to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for his wife, with whom he welcomed his first child on January 31.

"Happy first Mother’s Day @lilyjcollins," he wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring several snapshots of the Emily in Paris star spending quality time with their firstborn. "You bring joy, laughter, warmth, and kindness to our family everyday."

The Love, Rosie actress, and McDowell, 41, are parents to a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, born via surrogacy.

"Tove’s happiness comes from you being her mother," the doting father added before wrapping the note with a red heart emoji. "She could stare at you all day long. It’s a beautiful thing to witness. We are very lucky."

Among other adorable photos of the American actress lovingly gazing at her daughter, the cover photo of the seven-slide montage showed Collins lying on a bed with her little bundle of joy and their pet dog.