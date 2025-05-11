Prince William clears stance on King Charles abdication with big move

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is reportedly preparing to take over the throne “at a moment’s notice” amid King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.

However, the while the Prince of Wales is following through with the protocols, he is made his feelings clear on the possible abdication of his father during a significant event in the royal calendar.

In the past week, the royal family had united to mark the celebrations of the VE Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton were a strong presence next to the King and his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, William and Kate attended the moving VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade, and the heir to the throne made a gesture to give his father the confidence of his sincerity.

“You can see William is elated to be there,” body language expert Darren Stanton told HELLO! about the royal’s mannerisms during the event especially while greeting the King and Queen.

“He’s bending down to meet them on their level and to their eye line. This is to show them that they shouldn’t feel intimidated or nervous; he wants them to feel valued and respected.”

The expert explained that the gesture also “helps build a strong rapport, and as a result, they will feel as though they can trust him”.

“This was William’s way of proving his strong capabilities as a future monarch with Kate by his side,” he continued.

“Similar to William, Kate crouched right down to the floor to give them her full attention and make them feel as comfortable as possible. It shows how she is making the conscious effort to put everyone at ease, but she also has the confidence to do so.”