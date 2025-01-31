Taylor Swift, Beyoncé go head-to-head at 2025 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced Taylor Swift will be attending the the upcoming Grammy Awards, taking place this Sunday.

Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for both album of the year and best pop vocal album, while her song Fortnight is up for both song of the year and record of the year.

It is unclear which category the superstar will compete in. Swift's work with Gracie Abrams, "us," has earned her a nomination for best pop duo performance.

Shakira, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish will all perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, two of the top new artists. Teddy Swims, RAYE, Doechii, and Benson Boone will also perform.

With eleven nominations, Beyoncé is the night's top contender. Post Malone and Charli XCX came in second and third, respectively, with eight.

For album of the year, Swift faces competition from Beyoncé, André 3000, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Jacob Collier, and Chappell Roan.

Although the singer has been nominated five times, she has never won, and many admirers have predicted—and maybe are praying—that she will win the major prize.

“You didn’t think Beyoncé premiered eight Cowboy Carter songs live on Netflix, thumbing her nose at the Super Bowl with an NFL Christmas Gameday spectacle that literally had her singing from the rafters, because she’s a Texans fan, did you?” predicted The Hollywood Reporter.

“More likely: Nine months after dropping the album that made her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country album chart, introduced the world to Shaboozey and rewrote “Jolene” as a warning shot for the titular adulteress, Bey knew the Recording Academy could use reminding — during voting season, ‘natch — that she doesn’t just make music, she makes history. They wouldn’t dare deny her again … would they?”

The 2025 Grammys will be broadcast live on February 2 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah will host for the fifth consecutive year.