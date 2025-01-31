Kaia Gerber rekindles love life with new actor after Austin Butler split

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly called it quits in late 2024

Kaia Gerber has found new love after her breakup with Austin Butler.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Cindy Crawford’s daughter was spotted getting cozied up with actor Lewis Pullman in Los Angeles.

The two reportedly celebrated Pullman’s 32nd birthday at Salazar in East LA alongside his famous father, Bill Pullman.

As per the photos, the Saturday Night 2024 film actress was seemingly in high spirits, laughing and smiling throughout the celebratory evening and dinner.

Another snapshot captured the Kaia, 23, wrapping her hands around the birthday boy’s arm while he chatted with the Independence Day star.

In addition to the latest photos, a source told People that the new couple in town has been "spending time together [for] the last few weeks."

The tipster further deemed the pair a "cute couple" who wanted to keep things "very low-key."

Rande Gerber's daughter’s outing with the Top Gun: Maverick star comes three weeks after some sources confirmed to TMZ that Butler, 33, and the Babylon actress have called it quits.

They further revealed that the Dune: Part Two star and the Kaia broke up sometime in late 2024 after a three-year-long romance.

The insider clarified that the former couple has "no bad blood" following their amicable split.