Spencer Pratt opens up about contacting Taylor Swift during LA fires

Taylor Swift was one of the first people Spencer Pratt messaged after losing his home

Taylor Swift was the one Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag tried to contact after their house burned down in Los Angeles wildfires.

The 41-year-old reality star revealed that he reached out to the Anti-Hero hitmaker “right away” after he experienced the tragic loss earlier this month.

The Hills alum is yet to receive a response from Swift, he revealed on the Viall Files podcast on Thursday, January 31st.

“That was night one. This is the email. This one is getting read. If you don’t get a response, that’s also a response,” Pratt said sharing his thoughts while sending the mail.

However, The Speidi Podcast host is still hoping to get a response from the 14-time-Grammy winner, “I still haven’t given up. That was a big one night one. I was like, ‘House just burned down, Taylor. I need you!'” he joked.

“Taylor, email back. I lost all the gifts you sent me.”

“I think she’s just gonna have Heidi be involved in the Rep[utation] announcement somehow. Like, an Easter egg for everyone or something,” Pratt quipped.

Pratt and popstar Montag, were among the most affected A-listers in the devastating wildfires that happened in the beginning of the year.