Royal 'high profile' members to attend Invictus Games 2025

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are set to attend the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, next month, marking a high-profile royal presence at the event.

The Danish Royal Household confirmed their participation through an official announcement, stating: "Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the Invictus Games 2025, Vancouver, Canada."

The couple, who relocated to the United States in early 2023, have drawn comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to their decision to step away from traditional royal roles.

Their move was prompted by Queen Margrethe II's controversial decision to revoke the princely titles of their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, leading them to seek a more private life in Washington, D.C.

Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie have embraced a life outside royal duties.

Joachim now serves as a defence attaché at the Danish Embassy in the U.S., while their children enjoy a more independent upbringing, away from royal protocols.

Although the British Royal Family has distanced itself from the Invictus Games in recent years, the event continues to attract international recognition and royal support, with Joachim and Marie's attendance adding further prestige to the global sporting event for wounded veterans.