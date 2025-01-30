Royal family shares exciting update about Kate Middleton, King Charles

Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law King Charles after officially taking over his patronage of a children's hospital in South Wales.

The royal family's social media accounts have delighted royal fans by sharing Princess Kate's stunning photos from her latest outing, paying a special tribute to the Princess of Wales and the monarch.

The 43-year-old Princess were all smiles as she marked her first royal 'away day' since 2023 with a visit to children's hospice Tŷ Hafan in Sully, near Cardiff.

To coincide with her arrival, it was announced that Kate has become Patron of the hospice - with the future Queen following in the footsteps of King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the photos, the mother-of-three can be seen chatting with some of the young children before joining them for a spot of painting.

In a sweet moment, Kate replicated an artwork that Charles created during his visit to the hospice in 2018 as she honoured the monarch's time as patron of the organisation.

Like Charles, Kate made a handprint using paint before signing the piece of paper with 'Catherine'.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, used lilac paint to create his masterpiece. While, Kate made her artwork with the help of a young girl who painted her palm bright red.