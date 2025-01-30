Ben Affleck appears all smiles at major collaboration with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon make big career move together

Ben Affleck and his bff Matt Damon are ready to mark another major career milestone.

The 52-year-actor appeared excited as he stepped out for a Netflix event to release a teaser of his upcoming movie RIP with his longtime collaborator and friend, Damon.

The Gone Girl star got up on stage to present the first trailer of his thriller at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation on Wednesday, January 29th.

Affleck was seen sporting a cream long coat over a white shirt and grey waistcoat, as he hung out with Damon, in fan-posted pictures.

"This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money," the Good Will Hunting actor said at the event.

RIP is produced by Affleck and Damon’s company Artists Equity, and he called it a "really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever."

Celebrating their collaborations, Affleck added, "It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made, and it really is in a lot of ways the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix, ... This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion."

This cheerful outing comes after the Deep Water actor dealt with a tough time earlier this month when he was evacuated from his home in LA due to the Palisades wildfires.